New photos released in search for missing Chicago woman Taylor Casey

Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

CHICAGO -- New photos revealed on Thursday show where a Chicago woman was staying before she disappeared in the Bahamas.

Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

RELATED: Family of American woman missing from Bahamas yoga retreat speaks out

The new photos show clothes, books and other items inside Casey's tent.

Casey's mother traveled to the retreat last week, but said her visit was "deeply unsettling."

RELATED: Authorities find cell phone of missing Chicago woman who disappeared after yoga retreat in Bahamas

"I just felt like they didn't care. They didn't care at all," Seymore said.

Now the family is calling on the FBI to step in, saying without their support, they may never know what happened to her.