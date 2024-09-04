'Teachers Teammates' helps teachers cut cost of school supplies

Raelyn Harman founded 'Teachers' Teammates' to help educators have more supplies in the classroom and more money in their pockets.

EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Michelle Rickards and her first-grade class at Eddystone Elementary School are starting the year off right thanks to the help of Raelyn Harman and her nonprofit, 'Teachers' Teammates.'

Founded in 2020, 'Teachers' Teammates' has already distributed more than $2 million worth of supplies to seven school districts in Delaware County.

The cost of a two-year membership is $40, and is oftentimes covered by local organizations or the school itself. Even teachers who pay the fee out of pocket are saving hundreds of dollars in return for boxes of school supplies.

