Man charged in 2024 killing of woman found in South Jersey park

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man is facing charges in connection with the 2024 killing of a woman in a South Jersey park.

The body of 36-year-old Teaoshia Still was found on the morning of November 9, 2024, by a jogger in Millville's Waltman City Park, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Still had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After months of investigating, the prosecutor's office announced the arrest of 30-year-old Kirk E. Williams on Wednesday.

The state alleges that Still met Williams in the park to deliver some of his belongings when he shot her.

Williams was charged on May 2, 2025, with purposeful and knowing murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Doretha Still says her daughter, affectionately known as Ya-Ya, was one of a kind. She says her daughter will be remembered for her smile that could light up a room, and her larger-than-life personality.

"Just a happy-go-lucky person. I mean she lived her 36 years. She lived them. She lived them," Doretha said.

A detention hearing for Williams is scheduled for Monday, May 12.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Millville Police Department at (856) 825-7010.