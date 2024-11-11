Woman found shot to death in Millville, New Jersey city park

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a Millville, New Jersey park.

The body of 36-year-old Teaoshia Still was found around 5:12 a.m. Saturday by a jogger in Waltman City Park, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Still had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation into this killing continues.

Authorities say no arrests have been made. There was no word on a motive.

Anyone with information can contact the Millville Police Department at (856) 825-7010 x 5 or anonymously with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at njccpo.gov/Tips.

