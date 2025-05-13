'9-1-1: Nashville' joins 'High Potential,' 'Abbott' and more in ABC's primetime fall lineup

Clockwise: Key art for "9-1-1: Nashville." Kaitlin Olson in key art for "High Potential." The cast of "Abbott Elementary" for season four key art.

LOS ANGELES -- Thursday nights on ABC just got hotter with "9-1-1: Nashville" joining the ranks.

On Tuesday, ABC announced its fall 2025 primetime schedule, including the return of fan favorite shows like "Dancing with the Stars," "High Potential," "Abbott Elementary" and "Grey's Anatomy."

With the announcement came a brand new teaser for the Ryan Murphy series, "9-1-1: Nashville," a highly anticipated spinoff starring Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Kicking off the week is ESPN's "Monday Night Football," during most Monday nights.

"Dancing with the Stars" returns to the ballroom on Tuesdays. One contestant already confirmed to hit the dancefloor - Robert Irwin! The series is followed by season two of "High Potential," starring Kaitlin Olson. It debuted as ABC's most-watched new series in seven years.

The Emmy-winning comedy "Abbott Elementary" kicks off Wednesday nights with its fifth season. It's joined by season two of "Shifting Gears" and an all-new season of "The Golden Bachelor." The evening wraps up with "Shark Tank" on its new night and time, with exciting guest sharks throughout the season.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Golden Bachelor, according to host Jesse Palmer.

"9-1-1: Nashville" joins ABC's Thursday nights, following the fiery return of "9-1-1" for its ninth season. "Grey's Anatomy" rounds out the evening, continuing its course as the longest-running primetime medical drama in history.

On Friday nights, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes the helm. Ryan Seacrest will make his hosting debut, joining the legendary Vanna White. Afterward, ABC News' "20/20" will air.

"America's Funniest Home Videos" will lead Sunday nights joined by popular films under "The Wonderful World of Disney" umbrella, including the world television premieres of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3," "Elemental," "Avatar: The Way of Water" and the broadcast premiere of "Wakanda Forever."

Previously announced, "American Idol," "Celebrity Jeopardy!," "The Rookie" and "Will Trent" will debut in 2026.

ABC 2025 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars"

10:00 p.m. "High Potential"

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. "Shifting Gears"

8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary"

9:00 p.m. "The Golden Bachelor"

10:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. "9-1-1"

9:00 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville"

10:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"

9:00 p.m. "20/20" (two hours)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. College Football

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:00 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney"

