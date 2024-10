Golf learning center opens in Philadelphia to help young golfers sharpen their skills

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Young golfers now have a new place to sharpen their skills and embrace the game of golf.

First Tee board member Mike Quick helped cut the ribbon on the Michael J. Brown Learning Center on Thursday.

It's located on Walnut Lane in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood.

First Tee is partnering with 15 schools and organizations to support students.

Action News' resident golfer, Matt O'Donnell, served as emcee for the event.