Teen cancer survivor gives back with lemonade stand in Brigantine

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 17-year-old cancer survivor Lizzy Fluck served cups full of hope today to raise money for the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Fluck, an avid runner and ballet dancer from Doylestown, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 10 years old.

After pushing through many physical and mental hardships, she was able to call herself a survivor starting last summer.

Today, she held a lemonade stand at Primal Surf on the Avenue in Brigantine, New Jersey. She and her family raised more than $2,700 with the help of passersby and employees at Primal Surf and Yianni's Café.

Watch the video above to hear Lizzy Fluck's story in her own words.

To learn more about Alex's Lemonade Stand, visit their website.

