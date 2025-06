Teen critically hurt after being shot twice in West Philadelphia; suspect being sought by police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman opened fire on a teen in West Philadelphia, leaving him fighting for life.

Police say the teen was shot in the chest and the side on the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives did not find any surveillance cameras in the area.

They are working to track down the shooter and determine the motive.