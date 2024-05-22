Teen dies after shooting inside Philadelphia apartment; man holding gun arrested

Police responded to the Henry on the Park apartment complex and found the suspected shooter outside still holding the gun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after an 18-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment in Philadelphia's Roxborough section.

Police were called after the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Henry on the Park apartment complex and found the suspected shooter, a 23-year-old male, outside still holding the gun.

Police say there were multiple witnesses to the altercation, who are being interviewed.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting was a domestic dispute.

The identity of the victim and man in custody has not yet been released.

