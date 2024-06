Teenager dead after shooting outside Delaware County apartment building

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager is dead after a shooting broke out in Delaware County on Sunday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Madison Street at the Wallingford Estates Apartments in Chester, Pennsylvania.

At the scene, police say they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the hip.

The teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital. There is no word yet on his identity.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.