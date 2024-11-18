Temple University deploys AI gun detection camera software | Here's how it works

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is the region's first college to deploy artificial intelligence-powered gun detection software.

It's called ZeroEyes and aims to reduce the likelihood of gun violence.

Campus police say it uses existing security cameras and human verification to detect weapons.

If a firearm is spotted, images are immediately shared with the ZeroEyes operation center, which is manned around the clock by military and law enforcement veterans.

If the threat is deemed valid, an alert is then sent to Temple police with information on the gun type and the individual's last known location.

According to our 6abc Data Journalism Team, there have been 18 shootings within a quarter mile of Temple's campus, so far this year, one of which was fatal.

SEPTA piloted the same program but that ended earlier this year because several of the agency's analog cameras were not compatible with the AI software.

To ensure there were no hiccups, hundreds of Temple's campus cameras were updated in 2022 and 2023.

Campus police say these cameras can also detect a partial piece of a gun, which can often be hard to see on camera with the human eye.