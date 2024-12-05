Go inside ZeroEyes' gun detection operations center in Conshohocken

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Temple University is the first university in the region to implement an AI program aimed at reducing gun violence.

It's called ZeroEyes and it utilizes existing security cameras to identify weapons.

Action News got a tour of the company's headquarters in Conshohocken, where a team taps into existing video systems for clients, like schools and businesses.

"We take the video feed and we process it, and we say, 'Is there a gun in this image?' If there's a gun, it's going to send out an alert to our operations center right here, and we're going to verify it," said Rob Huberty, the COO and co-founder of ZeroEyes.

From there, the information is passed along to the police.

The technology is now being used in about 45 states, serving hundreds of clients, including Temple.

The university says the AI gun-detection software layers onto its existing cameras in an effort to reduce gun violence.

"Obviously, Temple is an awesome school in the Philadelphia area, but it's in part of the city, it's kind of part of a community that has gun violence," said Huberty.

If a gun is spotted in the image from campus, they are immediately shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center, which is manned by military and law enforcement veterans.

If a threat is deemed valid, Temple police are alerted in seconds.

"Our command gets a text immediately, and our communication center gets a phone call at which point they then dispatch officers to that location," said Temple University Police Deputy Chief Mike Smith.

Temple says they recently upgraded hundreds of their cameras in order to ensure success with this technology.

The university, and the company, hope it offers an added layer of security.

"The more we can leverage technology to make everyone safer, that's very important to us," said Huberty.

