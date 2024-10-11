Temple University police officer adopts stray dog he rescued on campus

Sergeant David Ramos recently found the Maltese shih tzu wandering inside a building on campus in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University police sergeant is being recognized for not only coming to the rescue of a stray dog but also giving him a forever home.

Sgt. David Ramos recently found the Maltese shih tzu wandering inside a building on campus in North Philadelphia.

He brought the dog to ACCT Philly, but quickly realized he wanted to adopt him - and did so - a few days later.

He named the dog "Philly."

"To give him that love, that shelter that they're seeking is wonderful. It's a good feeling," Ramos said.

Sergeant Ramos says Philly has quickly become a beloved member of the family.

