Tesla owners claim they were harassed by erratic driver in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Neighbors in a South Jersey community are on alert after they say a man aggressively pursued several Tesla owners over the weekend.

"Honestly I couldn't believe that it happened here," one man, who asked to not be identified, told Action News during an interview on Tuesday afternoon.

He said he was driving his Tesla in his Cherry Hill neighborhood Saturday evening when his car's cameras captured a red Acura SUV pass him, make a U-turn, and come back. It all happened on Country Club Court.

"He passed us super fast on the left, and started test braking us for a good couple of minutes," the man explained.

The video shared with Action News shows the driver of the Acura attempting to block the road before driving toward the Tesla.

"He pulled over super close to my car, and started screaming the 'f word' to me and my child," the man said.

Minutes later, in the same neighborhood, Miriam Cherry and her family left home in her Tesla to head out for dinner.

Around the corner from their house, they saw a man driving erratically.

"He was driving on the wrong side of the road," she said.

Cherry said the man started driving toward her Tesla, forcing her son - who was driving - to reverse her down a street and back up into someone's driveway.

"The person driving the red SUV blocked us from pulling out of the driveway, rolled down his window and said 'You know why right?' And flipped us the middle finger."

Teslas have been hit with continuous vandalisms, fires and protests since Elon Musk began his role at the White House.

Action News Reporter Caroline Goggin showed Cherry images of the man involved in the first confrontation on Country Club Court. She confirmed he was the same driver who pursued her car.

Cherry said she believes the entire confrontation was about her Tesla. She said she purchased it more than three years ago in order to be more environmentally friendly, not political.

Both Cherry and the man we spoke with said they have filed reports with Cherry Hill Police. The chief of the department confirmed they are investigating, but he wouldn't say if the driver has been identified or if he could face any charges.

Action News has also confirmed a third person living in that neighborhood was confronted by that driver while out in her Tesla SUV on Saturday evening.

The incidents in Cherry Hill were reported as demonstrations are currently taking place at Tesla dealerships nationwide, with people protesting the Department of Government Efficiency and the head of it - Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

A Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized while the owner ate inside a nearby restaurant on Sunday in Bucks County.

A protest took place outside the dealership on Route 70 West in Cherry Hill on Saturday. Another protest, part of the movement being dubbed 'Tesla Takedown', is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday.

Cherry Hill police said there have been no issues with these protests so far.