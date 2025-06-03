24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Testa Rossa features Italian favorites in Glen Mills

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 8:36PM
Testa Rossa is the newest addition to the Fearless Restaurant Group.
The new Italian-American eatery in Glen Mills features an array of classic favorites with dishes that range from a casual lunch to an elegant dinner.
The cocktail menu is inspired by the food with cocktails and mocktails that accentuate the flavors.
The space has been transformed from an old school diner to a modern take with a classic atmosphere.
It features a bar at the heart of the restaurant and an outdoor dining area with a private setting, fountains and landscaping that creates an oasis for al fresco dining.

Testa Rossa Glen Mills | Facebook | Instagram
919 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

