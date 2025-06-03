Testa Rossa features Italian favorites in Glen Mills

Testa Rossa is the newest addition to the Fearless Restaurant Group.

The new Italian-American eatery in Glen Mills features an array of classic favorites with dishes that range from a casual lunch to an elegant dinner.

The cocktail menu is inspired by the food with cocktails and mocktails that accentuate the flavors.

The space has been transformed from an old school diner to a modern take with a classic atmosphere.

It features a bar at the heart of the restaurant and an outdoor dining area with a private setting, fountains and landscaping that creates an oasis for al fresco dining.

919 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342