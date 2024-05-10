WATCH VIDEOS

Delaware County Council votes to fire emergency services director

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 5:53PM
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware County Council has voted to fire the director of emergency services, Tim Boyce.

Boyce was placed on administrative at the end of April.

He is facing allegations of sexual discrimination and what the county calls gross misconduct.

The county says the district attorney's office is investigating Boyce.

According to the Delaware County Emergency Services 911 website, Boyce led a staff of 125 employees and coordinates response efforts for the county's 65 fire departments, 42 police departments and 31 emergency medical providers.

