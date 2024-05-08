Delaware County emergency services director on leave amid sex discrimination allegations

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County Director of Emergency Services Tim Boyce has been placed on administrative leave, Action News has learned.

The county says the district attorney's office is investigating but did not reveal any details.

Attorney Mark Schwartz is representing two women who are alleging sexual discrimination against Boyce.

"I think they are happy that he's been put on leave. Some of them were really fearful of retaliation," Schwartz told Action News on Tuesday.

We have reached out to Boyce for comment, but we have not heard back.

According to the Delaware County Emergency Services 911 website, Boyce leads a staff of 125 employees and coordinates response efforts for the county's 65 fire departments, 42 police departments and 31 emergency medical providers.