Thieves steal cash register, store safe from laundromat in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a laundromat in the city's Juniata Park section was burglarized.

Officers responded to the business in the 1500 block of East Erie Avenue when the alarm went off.

When they arrived, police discovered someone had stolen a cash register and the store safe.

The suspect fled toward Castor Avenue.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area for more information.