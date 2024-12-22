Man shot outside his apartment 2 years ago, niece searching for answers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A niece grieving the loss of her uncle, who basically raised her as his own, wants justice for his murder.

She hopes our viewers have a tip that will close his case.

Jessica Donahua says Thomas Hennessey was more than just her uncle.

"He raised me. He was basically my father."

She described him as caring and willing to give anyone the shirt off his back.

"He always showed support. He was there for everybody in the family at some point. He was like, he was like the rock in the family honestly," said Donahua.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2022, the 55-year-old was outside his apartment building along the 4800 block of Alcott Street in Philadelphia's Tacony section. At 8:42 p.m. police responded to the area for a radio call of a "person with a gun".

"The neighbors said there was an argument and then they heard gunshots," said Donahua.

When officers arrived they found Hennessey unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Just want them to come forward. Even if you don't want to, you know, be identified just please come, just come forward with any information, anything helps," said Donahua.