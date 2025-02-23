Thousands attend Home and Garden Show in Oaks

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thousands are people are expected to attend the Philly Home and Garden Show this weekend; it's an event that promises to offer help on any and every home improvement project.

"This is fine out in this weather," said Anthony Piazza, showing customers some of his flowers on display.

He's hoping to secure some new customers ahead of the spring.

"Start lining jobs up through the leads we get here and then basically the kick off of our season," he said.

He's one of 300 exhibitors being featured at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center this weekend It's a show that promises to help attendees with whatever project they need, from hardscaping to hot tubs.

"When you walk into our garden hall, it's a taste of spring, it smells like flowers, there's a pond, we have chickens all kinds of things to give you that excitement for spring since we're over that cold weather," said show manager Jenna Naffin.

It's also a chance for customers to meet contractors, have face to face interactions, and get tips, pricing, and inspiration.

"Anybody can Google a company, a roofer, a builder, get some information online but this is the only place you can meet the expert and have a conversation," said Naffin.

That's why Candice Brown chose to attend.

"I'm into interior design so I just wanted to come and see what vendors had to offer," she said.

While she browses, George Council is using this weekend to grow his business.

"We do everything you can think of outdoor lighting from the traditional to the most complicated roof line and holiday lighting you can imagine," said George Council of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives.

He's hoping that at least of few of the 20,000 expected visitors are ready to take on a home improvement project.

"We're obviously a very visual medium so this gives us a chance for people to come out and actually see what is can look like and talk to them about their specific home," he said.

The final day of the show will be Sunday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.