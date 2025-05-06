Tick season returns: What Pa. residents should know and how to protect yourself

Tick season returns: What Pa. residents should know and how to protect yourself

Tick season returns: What Pa. residents should know and how to protect yourself

Tick season returns: What Pa. residents should know and how to protect yourself

Tick season returns: What Pa. residents should know and how to protect yourself

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- It's the start of tick season in Pennsylvania, and the state's DEP says everyone needs to be mindful of the risk.

While out for a walk in Ridley Creek State Park, John Gillespie and his friend Nancy are on the lookout for ticks.

"I wear a hat and I usually have a hat on and I make sure that I have some insect repellent on," he said.

It's all in an effort to deter ticks. The creepy crawlers could be lying in wait anywhere on the trail, looking for something or someone to latch onto.

"The deer ticks are the ones that are much harder to find on you and therefore may be more dangerous because they're real tiny," said John Spangler from West Chester.

The deer tick is one of the five most commonly found in Pennsylvania, and it's the one the state's DEP is focused on.

"If people do find ticks, it's imperative they remove them as quickly as they can," said Christian, Boyer, a supervisor for the PA DEP tick surveillance and testing program.

Boyer says this is the time of year the state is currently looking for nymphal, or juvenile, blacklegged ticks. They're vectors of Lyme disease.

In most years, Pennsylvania has the highest incidence of the disease because of its high tick population.

That's why the DEP says everyone needs to be aware of ticks.

"If they're out on trails, walking in the center of the trails away from the edge vegetation and the low lying vegetation because that's where the ticks will be," he said.

Still, hikers like John and Nancy say they will enjoy the outdoors.

"It's a beautiful walk in the trees," said Gillespie.

There are ways to protect yourself. If you are going to be in a wooded area, wear long sleeves and pants and tuck your shirt in. The key is to minimize exposed skin.