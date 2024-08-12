Philadelphia police are still searching for the driver, who fled the scene after the collision.

'She didn't deserve that': Woman dies days after hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia

'She didn't deserve that': Woman dies days after hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia

'She didn't deserve that': Woman dies days after hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia

'She didn't deserve that': Woman dies days after hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia

'She didn't deserve that': Woman dies days after hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman who spent days on life support after a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia died on Monday.

Now, the family of 42-year-old Tiffany Walker is trying to cope with the loss.

"I didn't even get a chance to say goodbye to her or nothing, you know. I wasn't even here. I just feel bad for that," said the victim's sister, Jessica Walker.

The crash happened on August 5, and with Tiffany being taken to the hospital with no identification, it took three days before the family was tracked down and notified.

"I was in Virginia Beach with my kids on a family vacation. I'm enjoying myself, I'm laughing, and having fun while my sister was laid up in the hospital, with no family. By herself and alone. That really upsets me," said Jessica. "She didn't deserve that. She didn't deserve to be alone either. She deserves to have her family with her during those times."

Philadelphia police are still searching for the driver, who fled the scene after the collision.

Authorities say the crash happened in the city's Nicetown neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking along the 2000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

After crossing the four-lane roadway, the video shows her running back, right into the path of an on-coming vehicle. The driver never stopped.

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Nicetown section early Monday morning.

"What type of person are you to just hit somebody and keep going and act like it's just nothing?" Jessica questioned. "This person needs to be found. They need to pay for this."

Jessica says there's nothing fair about how her sister was taken away from her.

She says she's thankful their last conversation ended with 'I love you.'

"She makes sure to never leave a call without saying 'I love you.' At least five times on a call," said relative Cioni Walker.

"At least I feel good that she heard those words from me," said Jessica. "That type of stuff makes me happy when I think about it but it makes me sad I will never hear that again."

Her family says Tiffany didn't live far from where she was hit and she loved to be outside and go for long walks.

Police are still working on a vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).