Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on Monday in the 2000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown section.

A woman was hit while crossing the roadway and suffered from multiple injuries.

Police say she was not carrying identification and the driver fled the scene.

Officers are checking ring cameras in the area for more information on that vehicle.