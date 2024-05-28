Possible tornado touches down in Schuylkill County, Pa. amid severe weather on Memorial Day

This would be the first tornado in the eastern half of Pennsylvania this year.
MAHANOY CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A possible tornado touched down in Schuylkill County Monday night as severe storms moved through Pennsylvania on Memorial Day.
We expect to learn the exact strength of the storm on Tuesday.
Video from Mahanoy City shows debris flying around the street and whipping flags.
Area officials say a tornado touched down in Mahanoy City just before 8 p.m. Monday but a survey from the National Weather Service still needs to be conducted for official confirmation.
The National Weather Service will be in the area to conduct a storm survey later Tuesday morning.