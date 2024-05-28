This would be the first tornado in the eastern half of Pennsylvania this year.

Possible tornado touches down in Schuylkill County, Pa. amid severe weather on Memorial Day

Area officials said a tornado touched down in Mahanoy City just before 8 p.m. Monday.

MAHANOY CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A possible tornado touched down in Schuylkill County Monday night as severe storms moved through Pennsylvania on Memorial Day.

We expect to learn the exact strength of the storm on Tuesday.

Video from Mahanoy City shows debris flying around the street and whipping flags.

Tornado touches down in Schuylkill County: VIDEO

Area officials say a tornado touched down in Mahanoy City just before 8 p.m. Monday but a survey from the National Weather Service still needs to be conducted for official confirmation.

This would be the first tornado in the eastern half of Pennsylvania this year.

The National Weather Service will be in the area to conduct a storm survey later Tuesday morning.