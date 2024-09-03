This Tracy café is a little bit town, a little bit country, 100% delicious

TRACY, Calif. -- Located in the quaint downtown of Tracy, California, visitors will pleasantly discover the Town & Country Café. It's a breakfast and lunch spot that checks all the boxes.

"I want you to have great service. I want you to have great food. I want you to be full and probably take home a little "to-go" box," owner Mike Trotter reveals.

"You don't ever leave hungry because the portions are really big," owner Claudia Trotter adds.

According to Claudia and Mike, the name, "Town & Country" not only describes the café's vibe, but also truly embodies who they are.

"I am town," Claudia reveals.

"Obviously. I'm the country part," Mike adds.

"I love the city. I love everything about being in the city," Claudia elaborates.

"Give me a home where the buffalo roam and the deer and the antelope play so that's me to the core," Mike says with a smile.

"I think they've done the perfect blend and combination of creating that atmosphere," longtime customer Shelby Masson shares.

When it comes to creating the café menu, these two different lifestyles mix perfectly resulting in delicious, classic dishes served with a contemporary twist.

"It's me with a basic plate," Mike explains, "and then, her touching it with her finesse and flare to make it really just come alive...truthfully."

"Every piece is a collaboration," Claudia states.

Their signature dish is the Haystack: four rectangular pieces of homemade focaccia bread egg battered, deep fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar served with a dipping sauce made from scratch.

"I added the vanilla sauce," Claudia says," because I was like, 'this needs something more than maple syrup'."

The menu offers plenty of savory creations as well like the Italian Benedict.

"Homemade focaccia bread garlic grilled, fresh arugula, grilled prosciutto, poached egg, and then, the creamy pesto sauce, bruschetta, and then, balsamic glaze on top," Claudia shares.

According to Mike, on busy days, the average wait is usually 35-40 minutes.

"To me, if people are willing to wait that long, the food must be really good," Masson says.

For Mike and Claudia, pleasing their customers is their greatest reward.

"The restaurant business is not easy", Claudia tells, "seeing how happy the customers are and seeing that they enjoy our recipes, and they enjoy our restaurant makes all the hard day go away."

"You better be ready to eat. Its full of food, flavor and just be prepared for good conversations because it's the full package," Masson declares.

For more information, visit their website.