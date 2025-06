The westbound lanes are closed at Airport Road.

Tractor-trailer crashes off Route 30 Bypass bridge in Chester County, Pa.

Tractor trailer crashes off bridge in Chester County

Tractor trailer crashes off bridge in Chester County

Tractor trailer crashes off bridge in Chester County

Tractor trailer crashes off bridge in Chester County

SADSBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The westbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass are closed in Chester County after a crash Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded around 1:10 p.m. to the Route 30 Bypass in Sadsbury Township after a tractor-trailer went off the highway, onto Old Mill Road.

There is no word yet on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The bypass is closed westbound at Airport Road.