Traffic violation crackdown begins in Philadelphia's Port Richmond

Starting Monday, you'll see marked Philadelphia police vehicles in Port Richmond as part of a traffic violation crackdown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are continuing a traffic violation crackdown and will be focusing on two additional busy corridors all month.

Starting Monday, you'll see marked police vehicles up and down portions of Island and Aramingo avenues, including near the busy Aramingo Crossing shopping center in the city's Port Richmond section.

Officers will focus on sections of Aramingo Avenue between Somerset and Frankford Creek, as well as Island Avenue between Bartram and Woodland in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police said they've been looking at ways to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities along the two busy corridors.

People who frequent the area say it's a welcomed change.

"Because it's always congested. Like I said, everyone's in a hurry to go nowhere so maybe that'll stop and things will get better. You can only hope," said Jeanette Straub.

Right now, the number of traffic-related deaths is down. Police said last year at this point, there were 71 traffic-related fatalities and that right now, there have been at least 61.

Police said the slight decrease is not enough and that they're issuing more tickets.

ATV riders and car meet-ups also continue to be a focus.

The initiative will run all month, starting August 5 through August 30.