Crews investigating house explosion in Washington Township, New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An explosion leveled a home in Washington Township, Gloucester County early Sunday morning.

When firefighters got on scene, they started searching for the man renting the home.

Right now, his fate remains unknown.

The blast happened on Tranquility Court just after 2 a.m.

We spoke with a woman who lives on the block.

"I just hope he got out, he was working. He works nights. I'm hoping he was working tonight, but I don't know."

The fire damaged a neighbor's home.

She, her husband and their dog managed to wake up and get out safely.

The crime scene unit was on scene to investigate.

