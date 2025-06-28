Travel expert: Some already on July 4th vacations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to AAA, the official July 4th holiday travel period begins Saturday, June 28, and runs through Sunday, July 6.

However, travel experts say some people have already begun their July 4th vacations.

"I've had people leave as early as Wednesday this week just because they have that longer weekend with the holiday falling on a Friday. They've got more time to go and have that extra time to enjoy the drive and enjoy their vacation," said Philadelphia-area travel agent Nikki Hill.

Whether it's out of the Delaware Valley or just down the shore, people are, or will be, on the move.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is currently $3.20 a gallon.

In New Jersey, it's $3.18 a gallon, in Pennsylvania, it's $3.39 a gallon, and in Delaware, it's $3.23 a gallon.

All prices are up by a few cents over the last week. Some, like Bryanna Bravo, who will head to the DC area, are opting not to drive.

"I'm going to take the train. I just think the train is more convenient," said Bravo of West Philadelphia.

Nationwide, AAA projects a record 72.2 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from home, that's nearly 2 million more people than last year.

However, for those staying close by, there's plenty happening locally.

On Friday, large crowds turned out for "Gospel on Independence" as part of Wawa Welcome America. Events span more than two weeks, drawing thousands leading up to the 4th.

"We've had great turnout since the first day of the festival on Juneteenth, really big crowds, people coming out, really enjoying themselves. There's a vibe and an energy in Philadelphia that is palpable, people are ready to celebrate together, and we think that that's going to translate on July 4th as well," said Wawa Welcome America President & CEO, Michael DelBene.