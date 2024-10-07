  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

93-year-old veteran videotapes sporting events for students in New Hope

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, October 7, 2024 10:00PM
93-year-old veteran videotapes sporting events for students
Robert 'Pop-Pop' Heath has captured priceless memories from the sidelines of sporting events in New Hope for nearly 40 years.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 93-year-old Korean War veteran Robert Pop-Pop' Heath dedicates his free time to videotaping sporting events for local students.

At the end of the season, he burns discs for students to take home as a keepsake of a special time in their lives.

Over nearly 40 years, he's been able to capture his own children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren.

Heath has been honored by students, friends, family, and faculty over the years. He has created a scholarship fund in his name, and has been awarded the namesake of the New Hope-Solebury Athletic Hall of Fame.

Watch the video above to see the full story.

RELATED: Lifelong Lansdowne resident has helped town grow over near-century

96-year-old Mary Lou Jennings has dedicated decades of service as a girl scout leader, CCD teacher, and serving on the Shade Tree Commission.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW