Troubleshooters help Eagles fan with Super Bowl ticket tie-up

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- If you are still thinking about getting tickets to Super Bowl LIX, we have a warning.

The Troubleshooters were called about a ticket issue, and it brings up some good advice to heed any time you buy tickets for a big event.

"So my wife and my son and I were at the Eagles, the Championship Game, and we had already predetermined. We were like, 'Oh, OK, if they win, we're going to go to the Super Bowl,'" recalled Jason Marraccini of Warminster, Bucks County.

So while still at Lincoln Financial Field, Marraccini bought four tickets for the Super Bowl on StubHub. "I bought two different sets because they didn't have four together."

Marraccini said he received confirmation emails for both pairs at around 7 p.m.

"And then at 7:20 p.m., I got an email, 'No, we had to cancel that order. You don't have tickets.'"

Yes, one set was canceled. So Marracinni said he then found what appeared to be the same tickets on StubHub and re-purchased them for $1,200 more, expecting that StubHub would give him a credit or refund for the difference.

"I assumed they would because it appeared to be a glitch on their end, not on me," he said.

A StubHub spokesperson said it has a robust trust and safety process and Marracinni's transaction never went through because it was flagged as high risk by its internal safety team.

"I don't know if there's a problem with the ticket, or like they never said what it was, but they said their security system flagged it well. To me, it's your responsibility to do it before you put it up on the platform, if that's what it was," he said.

Marraccini said StubHub refused to give him a refund or credit for the price difference. So he contacted the Troubleshooters.

"Then I got an email like the next day, saying, 'Your refund is coming.'"

A company spokesperson said less than 0.2% of its orders encounter any issues and StubHub understands this was a frustrating process, so it decided to give Marraccini a partial refund, even though it's outside of its normal policy to do so.

"It's annoying that I had to go to you to get it. But I am. I'm happy in the end that at least it was able to work out," he said.

So here are some tips.