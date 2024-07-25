True crime series features all-female team of super sleuths out to crack cold cases

Sasha Reid and her all-female team of super sleuths crack cold cases on "Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order," airing Tuesdays on Freeform.

If you're fascinated with true crime, Freeform's "Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order" could be the series for you.

The show follows Dr. Sasha Reid, a criminologist and developmental psychologist, who studies the minds and movements of serial killers. Reid and a group of female super sleuths she calls The Midnight Order attempt to solve cold cases.

The idea of getting into the mind of a criminal is something that's always fascinated Reid.

"This literally is an entire lifetime of events culminating into this weird experience that is my life. But basically when I grew up, I grew up in a really small town," Reid told On The Red Carpet. "I was always fascinated with the dark and mysterious."

The disappearance of her high school friend prompted Reid to establish one of the largest databases on missing and murdered people. And that caught the attention of executive producer Nancy Schwartzman.

"I'm always fascinated by people working outside the system, right? Working outside traditional veins of, like, let's say, law enforcement or something like that, and finding people who have the skills have a different and diverse set of skills," Schwartzman said. "Then when I met Sasha, she was young and like really coming at it from all these different angles and had this database. And then I met the young women that she was mentoring who were like coming into their power. I was like "Oh man!"

In "Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order," Reid tells the audience there are 637 markers on what would lead someone to become a serial killer. She'll need all that knowledge as the team focuses on the case of Robert Pickton, one of Canada's most notorious serial killers. Their work on that is the focus of the rest of the series.

"This case changed everything and changed everything for me. It changed everything for the team, our relationship with law enforcement, it changed everything. It's fascinating," Reid revealed.

"Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order" airs Tuesday nights on Freeform and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Hulu and this ABC station.