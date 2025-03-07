Trump administration cancels $400 million worth of grants and contracts to Columbia University

NEW YORK -- The Trump administration has cancelled $400 million worth of grants and contracts to Columbia University for "the school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students," according to the Justice Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education and the General Services Administration.

The Administration says that on March 3, the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which is comprised of components from each of the federal agencies, notified Columbia's administration that "that it would conduct a comprehensive review of the university's federal contracts and grants in light of ongoing investigations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act," according to a press release.

At the start of the Israel and Hamas conflict, Columbia was a hotbed of protests that would often turn violent with at least one building being overtaken by demonstrators.

Columbia, according to the Administration holds about $5 billion in federal grant and contracts.

"Freezing the funds is one of the tools we are using to respond to this spike in anti-Semitism. This is only the beginning," said Leo Terrell, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights and head of the Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. "Cancelling these taxpayer funds is our strongest signal yet that the Federal Government is not going to be party to an educational institution like Columbia that does not protect Jewish students and staff."

In a statement, a university spokesperson said the school said it was reviewing the announcement and would work to restore the funding.

"We take Columbia's legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.