Trump's 100 days: The impact of Department of Government Efficiency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump's first 100 days have been a blitz of executive orders and sweeping policy changes.

Most notable are the campaign promises Trump implemented on day one, like cutting government waste.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has slashed tens of thousands of federal jobs and canceled federal funds in the name of reducing fraud, waste and abuse.

We checked in with those here in our area who are directly impacted by Trump's first 14 weeks.

"It's feeling limbo. I don't know what's going to happen next," said Darien Williams. The former IRS employee was one of thousands of employees fired as part of DOGE's cost-cutting crusade.

A similar story for Nicholas Berardi.

"No idea what's been going on, or what the future holds, essentially," he said.

Philip Glover is the national VP of AFG East District, and represents federal employees from the DOD to Veterans Affairs and the USDA.

He says some 2,000 federal employees in our region have been impacted by DOGE.

"It's very hard to walk through with federal workers what's going to happen today," said Glover.

The DOGE website has been tracking the estimated savings online as it purges positions, people, and funding to programs.

"As federal employees leave in Pennsylvania or anywhere, we need to thank them for their service, respect their service and wish them well because they've been serving all of us, even if their job isn't required anymore," said U.S Senator Dave McCormick speaking at a shipyard in South Philadelphia this week.

This month, DOGE began freezing health-care payments for extra review-dubbing it "defend the spend."

The DOJ also canceled grants for gun-violence and addiction prevention in what the U.S attorney general called "wasteful grants."

"We added 400,000 new employees under the Biden administration to the federal government. Our federal government spending is out of control, and this is about getting it under control," said Senator McCormick