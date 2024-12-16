New procedure serves as easier way to treat ear infections in kids

A South Jersey mother says her one-year-old had six ear infections in one year.

When antibiotics weren't working, she learned her daughter needed to get tubes in her ears. A process that can seem daunting for both the parent and child.

However, a new anesthetic system for kids eliminated the toddler from having to get the procedure done at a hospital.

Reportedly only 300 ENT surgeons have been trained on the Tula procedure across the country.

Pediatric Otolaryngologist Dr. Ryan Walker is one of them.

See the full story in the video player above.