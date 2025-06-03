The first group stage match for the FIFA Club World Cup at the Linc kicks off Monday, June 16th at 9 p.m.

Official turf installed at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of FIFA Club World Cup matches

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lincoln Financial Field may be the home of the Eagles, but in about two weeks, it will be hosting the other kind of football.

The FIFA Club World Cup is coming to the City of Brotherly Love and big preparations are already underway.

Chopper 6 was overhead Tuesday morning as crews were on the field installing the official pitch - or turf - for the matches at the stadium.

Thirty-two teams will compete in the new tournament to be the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 champions this summer, with matches in 11 cities across the U.S.

Philadelphia is hosting eight of those matches at the Linc: six group stage matches, one round-of-16 match, and a quarterfinals match that will take place on July 4th.

Lincoln Financial Field will also host matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament next summer.

The first group stage match for the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off Monday, June 16th at 9 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

For more information or tickets, visit FIFA.com/tickets.