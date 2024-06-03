Former Montco substitute teacher arrested, accused of trafficking minors, sexual abuse of children

Springfield Township detectives say they identified four victims in Montgomery County, western Pennsylvania and Alabama.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former substitute teacher in Montgomery County has been arrested on charges of trafficking minors and sexual abuse of children.

Police say 33-year-old Tyler Degiacomo, of Oreland, was also a school volunteer, umpire and baseball coach in Montgomery County's Springfield Township.

In March 2024, a concerned parent reported to police that she found child sexual abuse material on her daughter's phone that was sent to a man in his 30s allegedly named "Tyler."

Police said they were able to identify Degiacomo through their investigation.

After the execution of several search warrants and conducting digital forensic examinations of electronic devices, officials were able to identify four victims.

Two of the victims are juveniles from Montgomery County, who Degiacomo is alleged to have been involved with sexually and in the production of transmission of child sexual abuse materials. Another victim is in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, where Degiacomo is alleged to have exchanged money for child sexual abuse materials. The fourth victim is in Houston County, Alabama, and police say Degiacomo coerced the victim into sending child sexual abuse materials.

Investigators say Degiacomo contacted each victim on TikTok, Snapchat or both.

Police said they are looking for any more possible victims.

Degiacomo was arraigned on Saturday, where his bail was set at $500,000 cash. He has been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11.

Anyone who may be a victim or has more information about Degiacomo is asked to contact Detective Stephen Craig at (215)836-1601 x 1232.