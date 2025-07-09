Man convicted of secretly recording students in bathroom faces new charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man previously convicted of secretly recording college students in a bathroom is facing new charges from the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

33-year-old Tyler Jones is now accused of secretly stealing nude photos from five victims' phones and posting them online.

Attorney General Dave Sunday says he did it by gaining access to the victims' phones or their partner's phones and sending the photos to himself.

Police then say Jones then posted the images online.

Jones was charged with a number of offenses, including felony counts of unlawful use of a computer and unlawful duplication, and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and unlawful dissemination.

A judge set his bail at $350,000.