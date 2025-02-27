Uber driver shot, carjacked by 2 apparent passengers in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section

The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2024 Chevy Malibu with Florida tag KY3-99E

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber ride turned into a carjacking in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section early Thursday morning.

They confirmed that he was on duty as an Uber driver at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the 58-year-old Uber driver picked up two guys in the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue in the city's Spring Garden section at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The pickup location is in a dark, secluded area under an overpass, with no homes nearby.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the driver in an attempt to rob him and then shot him twice, striking him in the chest and arm.

The suspects then kicked the driver out of the vehicle and stole his car, which is described as a black 2024 Chevy Malibu with Florida tag KY3-99E.

Action News has been told real-time crime cameras spotted the car at 10th and Fairmount.

Police say the wounded driver was actually able to walk two blocks after being shot.

Once officers arrived, he was rushed to the hospital.

Right now, investigators are working to use as much technology as possible to track the car.

"We're contacting everyone to see if we can track this vehicle. We're contacting OnStar right now. Detectives are contacting Uber," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "When we found the 58-year-old Uber driver shot, he still had the key fob for the Chevy in his hand, but clearly, they were still able to operate the vehicle and flee south on 10th St. from Fairmount."

Investigators say they believe the car won't start after it's turned off unless there's another fob inside.

The Uber driver was shot on the right side of his chest, and police say the bullet apparently missed vital organs. He's expected to survive.