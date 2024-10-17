24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

UDairy Creamery features 36 different ice cream flavors | Fall Adventures

Adam Joseph Image
ByAdam Joseph WPVI logo
Thursday, October 17, 2024 11:32PM
UDairy Creamery features 36 different ice cream flavors | Fall Adventures
UDairy Creamery features 36 different ice cream flavors | Fall Adventures

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- In this edition of Fall Adventures, we're getting the details from a place that gives hands-on learning and research opportunities for college students.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph made a stop at the UDairy Creamery on the campus of the University of Delaware.

Fall Adventures: Visit UDairy Creamery on the University of Delaware's campus
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW