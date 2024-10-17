UDairy Creamery features 36 different ice cream flavors | Fall Adventures
Thursday, October 17, 2024 11:32PM
UDairy Creamery features 36 different ice cream flavors | Fall Adventures
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- In this edition of Fall Adventures, we're getting the details from a place that gives hands-on learning and research opportunities for college students.
Meteorologist Adam Joseph made a stop at the UDairy Creamery on the campus of the University of Delaware.
Fall Adventures: Visit UDairy Creamery on the University of Delaware's campus
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.