Unidentified man killed after more than 40 shots fired in 'targeted' Philadelphia shooting

A man is dead after gunmen allegedly ambushed him, firing more than 40 shots, in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

A man is dead after gunmen allegedly ambushed him, firing more than 40 shots, in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

A man is dead after gunmen allegedly ambushed him, firing more than 40 shots, in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

A man is dead after gunmen allegedly ambushed him, firing more than 40 shots, in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after gunmen allegedly ambushed him, firing more than 40 shots, in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

The victim was shot throughout his body at close range in the 700 block of West Lycoming Street around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say several weapons were involved, leading them to believe multiple shooters targeted the man.

Detectives don't yet know the motive.

The victim did not have any identification on him so, for now, he is considered a John Doe and is believed to be in his mid-20s.