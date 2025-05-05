University of Delaware president to step down at end of June

University leaders say the announcement of an interim president to serve beginning July 1 will be forthcoming.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- The University of Delaware's president will be stepping down next month.

Dennis Assanis has led the school since 2016 and will leave his position on June 30, according to the university.

