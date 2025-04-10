University of Delaware professor teaching students to enjoy insects as food

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- While most people try to avoid bugs in their food, there's a local professor who is embracing them - so much so that he's teaching a class on it.

Our cameras got a look at what's on the menu Thursday in the "Insects as Food" course at the University of Delaware.

In the Worrilow Hall test kitchen, sago worm chili was being prepared.

The hands-on course covers the benefits of incorporating bugs into the food system, which Prof. Michael Crossley says can help meet global food demands.

Other items on the menu this semester include spicy giant water bug pasta salad and black ant lemon scones.

"Black ants produce formic acid, which has a zesty flavor to it, so it's almost like putting in lemon rind," Crossley said.

He went on to say that students typically enjoy these unique creations.