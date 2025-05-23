From early graduation to service dog training: UDel students make their mark

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- This week, thousands of students from the University of Delaware are accepting their diplomas.

Among them are two students who truly made their mark at the university.

Dylan Marx began his college career with 56 credits, making him a junior. He bypassed freshman and sophomore status. He always had intentions of graduating early, following in his brother's footsteps.

"My workload in high school was a lot. I took a lot of really difficult classes, but it led to where I am today, so I'm grateful for it," said Marx. "Even though I'm missing out on two years, I don't feel like I'm missing out on experiences."

"His time was really fast. I know at one point I said, 'Are you sure you want to keep going at this rate. Do you want to slow down?' He felt he had something he needed to prove to himself," added his mother, Laura Marx.

At first, he was unsure what he wanted to do, but after touring the University of Delaware, he knew this was the school for him.

That was the same Jamie Klemm. She's also had not your atypical college experience.

"This is Morado, he's a service dog in training for canine companions," said Klemm.

Like many students, she wanted to get involved, but for her, that meant always having a companion by her side. Four years later, she's now training her third dog.

"Morado is the reason you have to get out of bed in the morning; there is no sleeping in until noon," said Klemm.

Working while being a full-time student and raising a puppy, it's a lot of work. He goes with her everywhere on campus.

Morado still has more work to do before he can go on and hopefully graduate from his professional training, but for now, he's right by Jamie's side, and he even has his own cap.

"There's a piece of my heart that wants to help everyone with these dogs. It's become a different area of passion, you see the world differently with a dog by your side," Klemm added.

Morado will be with Klemm until February before law school begins.

Marx is taking some time off to travel before seeking a career in public relations.

