Penn Medicine creates human bird flu vaccine

All the vaccinated animals survived infections, while all the unvaccinated ones died.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn Medicine says it has created a human bird flu vaccine on the same platform as its COVID-19 vaccine.
The experimental mRNA vaccine protected lab animals from severe illness and death for at least a year.
In fact, all the vaccinated animals survived infections, while all the unvaccinated ones died.
H5N1 rarely infects humans, but there has been heightened concern amid a current outbreak circulating in birds and cattle in the U.S.