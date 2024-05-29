Penn Medicine creates human bird flu vaccine

All the vaccinated animals survived infections, while all the unvaccinated ones died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn Medicine says it has created a human bird flu vaccine on the same platform as its COVID-19 vaccine.

The experimental mRNA vaccine protected lab animals from severe illness and death for at least a year.

In fact, all the vaccinated animals survived infections, while all the unvaccinated ones died.

H5N1 rarely infects humans, but there has been heightened concern amid a current outbreak circulating in birds and cattle in the U.S.