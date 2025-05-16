Update on the Philadelphia District Attorney's Race - Inside Story 051825

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Sarah Bloomquist and the Panel discussed where the Philadelphia District Attorney's race stands a few days before the Primary Election Day on Tuesday, May 20th. Will current D.A. Larry Krasner win handily as he has in the past two elections .. or will Judge Pat Dugan wage a significant challenge. They then discussed an update on the New Jersey Governor's race as President Donald Trump endorses Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) makes national news for being detained by ICE for protesting in front of a detention center. Other topics include the Newark airport issues, Senator Fetterman's continued rumored health issues and the media coverage surrounding him, PA State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta getting ousted as DNC chair over a 'voting error', and reflections on the 10 year anniversary of the deadly Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia. Plus .. as Philadelphia Restaurants make the Michelin Guide for the first time - what spot would YOU recommend? Get the Inside story with Brian Tierney, Alison Young, Maureen Rush and Larry Platt.