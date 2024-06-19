Arizona man arrested in connection with 2 knifepoint robberies in Upper Merion Twp.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Arizona man has been arrested for a pair of knife-point robberies in King of Prussia.

The first robbery happened around 2:24 p.m. on June 13 at the PNC Bank along E. Dekalb Pike.

Police say the victim was walking away from the ATM when the suspect produced a knife and demanded money.

Then on June 14, the same suspect approached another victim around 1:25 p.m. near the AAA- Mid Atlantic building on East Dekalb Pike.

Jonathan Hemberger

Police say the suspect demanded a woman's purse while at knifepoint.

Officers were able to arrest 51-year-old Jonathan Hemberger, of Phoenix, shortly after the second incident.

Surveillance video linked Hemberger to both robberies.

He's facing multiple charges and is now being held on $500,000 bail.

No one was hurt during the robberies.