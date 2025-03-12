Upper Moreland School District employee arrested on child porn charges

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A man who was employed by the Upper Moreland School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is facing federal charges child porn charges.

Douglas Penglase, 37, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography.

The investigation began after the social media platform Kik reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user was using the platform to transmit child porn.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to examine the account, and allegedly recovered hundreds of files depicting children believed to be between 8 and 12 years old.

There were also more than one thousand messages between Penglase and other Kik users, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said Wednesday.

If convicted, Penglase faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The district said in a statement that it was notified on Wednesday morning about Penglase's arrest.

He worked as a co-curricular employee for Upper Moreland High School, but the district said Penglase is no longer employed.

He was hired in 2020 and had no prior record that would have precluded his hiring, Superintendent Sue Elliott said in a statement.

Elliott said the district is not aware of any inappropriate interactions between Penglase and students, nor are they aware of any improper use of the school district's network.

"The District had not received any complaints or concerns from students or staff regarding his conduct," Elliott said.

Investigators say the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.