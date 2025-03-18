Arrest made in connection with hateful vandalism at elementary school in Montco

UPPER MORELAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in connection with vandalism at a school in Montgomery County.

It happened back on March 8 at both the Upper Moreland Elementary and Middle School properties.

Authorities say surveillance video caught two people spray-painting the playground and school building with swastikas, and other vulgar words and drawings.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was not identified, but authorities said charges include multiple counts of institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, defiant tresspass, simple tresspass and possession of an instrument of crime.