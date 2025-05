Urgent infrastructure repairs underway at Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia's University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Urgent infrastructure repairs are now underway at the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia's University City.

The Action Cam was there on Thursday as construction began.

Crews are working to fix the chimneys and scaffolding to improve safety.

A number of local companies teamed up to cover those high repair costs, so the non-profit can focus on continuing to help families.

The project is expected to last a few days.